Recent Arrival!Magnetic Metallic2020 Ford F-250SD Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 7.3L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Ford F-250

98,023 KM

Details Description Features

$74,274

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$74,274

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,023KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 98,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Magnetic Metallic2020 Ford F-250SD Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 7.3L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal tow/haul eco deep sand/snow and slippery (STD)
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$74,274

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford F-250