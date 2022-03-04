$31,535+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,535
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2020 Ford Fusion
2020 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$31,535
+ taxes & licensing
15,906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8598473
- Stock #: NA36005A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour LIGHT PUTTY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SE FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2