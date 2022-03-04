2020 Ford Fusion

$31,535 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 9 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8598473

8598473 Stock #: NA36005A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour LIGHT PUTTY

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,906 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD) ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.