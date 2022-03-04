Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

15,906 KM

Details Description Features

$31,535

$31,535
+ tax & licensing
$31,535

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$31,535

+ taxes & licensing

15,906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8598473
  • Stock #: NA36005A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour LIGHT PUTTY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SE FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

