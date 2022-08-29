Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

104,570 KM

Details Description Features

$25,877

+ tax & licensing
$25,877

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$25,877

+ taxes & licensing

104,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9296752
  • Stock #: S21755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: E-CVT AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

1-888-793-6264
