2020 Ford Mustang

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2020 Ford Mustang BullittRWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study

36,281 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

36,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 36,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2020 Ford Mustang BullittRWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

