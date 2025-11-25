Menu
500+Used<span style=text-decoration: underline;></span> * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 25 2025 OR 100,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2020 Ford Mustang

16,701 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
GT | 6-Spd | 460hp | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2025

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
16,701KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF1L5171826

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 16,701 KM

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 25 2025 OR 100,000KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

