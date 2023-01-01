Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

38,503 KM

Details Description Features

$47,319

+ tax & licensing
$47,319

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$47,319

+ taxes & licensing

38,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161555
  • Stock #: ND30472A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Medium Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsShadow Black2020 Ford Ranger Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SHADOW BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP 500A BASE
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO (STD)
5" RECTANGULAR BLACK RUNNING BOARDS
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7 500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: exposed steel bash plate Terrain Management System Trail Control Electronic-Locking Rear Differential Off-Road Screen in Cluster Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks Exposed Front Tow Hooks FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

