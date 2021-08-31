Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

38,846 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8032930
  Stock #: D14407A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,846 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

PICKUP BOX EXTENDER
MANUAL-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW
LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
LIGHT STONE/EBONY FRONT PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger flow-through console and floor shifter
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO (STD)
SECURICODE KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7 500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shifter Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Power Glass Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

