Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Genesis G70

3.3 T Prestige

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Genesis G70

3.3 T Prestige

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 4791591
  2. 4791591
Contact Seller

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791591
  • Stock #: G20013
  • VIN: KMTG54LE3LU045074
Exterior Colour
Himalayan Grey
Interior Colour
Caramel Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

Genesis G70 3.3T Prestige.

Powerful, yet Elegant!

365 HP AWD w/ 8-Speed Automatic transmission.

Inside is finished with Nappa Leather with 5 colour options to choose from.

Comes with Factory Warranty which includes concierge service, and included maintenance for 5 yrs or 100,000km

Contact Josh today to set up a personal viewing.

902-209-3138 or josh.beaudreau@genesishalifax.ca

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 17,984 KM
$18,477 + tax & lic
2020 Genesis G70 3.3...
 41 KM
$56,000 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 99,949 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453

Send A Message