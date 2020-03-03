2020 Genesis G70

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449
Genesis G70 3.3T Prestige.
Powerful, yet Elegant!
365 HP AWD w/ 8-Speed Automatic transmission.
Inside is finished with Nappa Leather with 5 colour options to choose from.
Comes with Factory Warranty which includes concierge service, and included maintenance for 5 yrs or 100,000km
Contact Josh today to set up a personal viewing.
902-209-3138 or josh.beaudreau@genesishalifax.ca
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
