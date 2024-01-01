Menu
Recent Arrival! Silver 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Vinyl. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

98,733 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # NC50003A
  • Mileage 98,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 GMC Sierra 1500