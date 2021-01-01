Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

26,524 KM

Details Description

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Type R 6M RARE TYPE R/CERTIFIED/CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Type R 6M RARE TYPE R/CERTIFIED/CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

  1. 6370856
  2. 6370856
  3. 6370856
  4. 6370856
  5. 6370856
  6. 6370856
  7. 6370856
  8. 6370856
  9. 6370856
  10. 6370856
  11. 6370856
  12. 6370856
  13. 6370856
  14. 6370856
  15. 6370856
  16. 6370856
  17. 6370856
  18. 6370856
  19. 6370856
  20. 6370856
  21. 6370856
  22. 6370856
  23. 6370856
  24. 6370856
Contact Seller

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,524KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6370856
  • Stock #: 1454
  • VIN: SHHFK8G3XLU300426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1454
  • Mileage 26,524 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've spent any time on the automotive internet in the past several years, the Type R likely doesn't need much of an introduction. 

  • Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | six-speed manual transmission | front-wheel drive 
  • Horsepower: 306 @ 6,500 rpm
  • Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 2,500-4,500 rpm
  • EPA Fuel Economy: 22 mpg city | 28 highway | 25 combined
  • Curb Weight: 3,121 pounds
  • Seating Capacity: 4
  • Cargo Space: 25.7-46.2 cubic feet
  • Quick Take: A killer drive from one of the most ubiquitously practical platforms in the game.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Griffin Motors

2012 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 204,708 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Audi S7 4.0 Pre...
 114,200 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XTS Ba...
 132,248 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

Call Dealer

902-450-XXXX

(click to show)

902-450-0102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory