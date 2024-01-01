Menu
105,102 KM

Used
105,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL7645A
  • Mileage 105,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2020 Honda CR-V LX HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.White 2020 Honda CR-V LX HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hpSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

