The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line blends sporty performance with practicality, offering drivers a dynamic driving experience in a versatile hatchback design. Heres a detailed description:Exterior:The Elantra GT N Line boasts a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sculpted lines and aggressive accents that highlight its sporty nature.Its front fascia features a distinctive N Line grille, which enhances airflow and gives the car a bold presence on the road.LED headlights and daytime running lights provide excellent visibility and add a touch of sophistication to the front end.The athletic profile is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive N Line badging, and side skirts that emphasize its performance-oriented character.At the rear, a sporty bumper design and dual exhaust outlets further accentuate the cars dynamic appeal.Interior:Inside the cabin, the Elantra GT N Line offers a refined and driver-centric environment with premium materials and thoughtful design elements.The spacious interior accommodates five passengers comfortably, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants.Supportive sport seats with N Line badging hug the driver and front passenger, providing enhanced comfort and lateral support during spirited driving.The driver-oriented cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, both adorned with contrast stitching, offering a tactile and engaging driving experience.Cutting-edge technology abounds, with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation options.Dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, and a panoramic sunroof are among the upscale features that contribute to the Elantra GT N Lines premium feel.Performance:Under the hood, the Elantra GT N Line is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering responsive performance and exhilarating acceleration.With 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Elantra GT N Line offers lively acceleration and agile handling, making it a joy to drive on both city streets and winding roads.A sport-tuned suspension and precise steering enhance the cars dynamic capabilities, providing confident cornering and a connected driving experience.The available six-speed manual transmission offers enthusiasts an engaging driving experience, while an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission provides smooth shifts and effortless performance.Safety:The Elantra GT N Line comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.Additionally, available driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert further enhance safety and peace of mind on the road.In summary, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line combines sporty styling, engaging performance, and practical versatility, making it an appealing choice for drivers seeking a dynamic and well-rounded hatchback experience.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

31,642 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,642KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,642 KM

FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!H-PromiseExtensive120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Qualifies for several warranty upgrade options and reduced interest rates.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line blends sporty performance with practicality, offering drivers a dynamic driving experience in a versatile hatchback design. Here's a detailed description:Exterior:The Elantra GT N Line boasts a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sculpted lines and aggressive accents that highlight its sporty nature.Its front fascia features a distinctive N Line grille, which enhances airflow and gives the car a bold presence on the road.LED headlights and daytime running lights provide excellent visibility and add a touch of sophistication to the front end.The athletic profile is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive N Line badging, and side skirts that emphasize its performance-oriented character.At the rear, a sporty bumper design and dual exhaust outlets further accentuate the car's dynamic appeal.Interior:Inside the cabin, the Elantra GT N Line offers a refined and driver-centric environment with premium materials and thoughtful design elements.The spacious interior accommodates five passengers comfortably, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants.Supportive sport seats with N Line badging hug the driver and front passenger, providing enhanced comfort and lateral support during spirited driving.The driver-oriented cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, both adorned with contrast stitching, offering a tactile and engaging driving experience.Cutting-edge technology abounds, with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation options.Dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, and a panoramic sunroof are among the upscale features that contribute to the Elantra GT N Line's premium feel.Performance:Under the hood, the Elantra GT N Line is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering responsive performance and exhilarating acceleration.With 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Elantra GT N Line offers lively acceleration and agile handling, making it a joy to drive on both city streets and winding roads.A sport-tuned suspension and precise steering enhance the car's dynamic capabilities, providing confident cornering and a connected driving experience.The available six-speed manual transmission offers enthusiasts an engaging driving experience, while an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission provides smooth shifts and effortless performance.Safety:The Elantra GT N Line comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.Additionally, available driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert further enhance safety and peace of mind on the road.In summary, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line combines sporty styling, engaging performance, and practical versatility, making it an appealing choice for drivers seeking a dynamic and well-rounded hatchback experience.

Polar White
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2020 Hyundai Elantra