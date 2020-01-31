Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package Sunroof backup Camera

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package Sunroof backup Camera

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$18,477

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,055KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4630773
  • Stock #: H4775P
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU899789
Exterior Colour
Typhoon Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

Great deal here @ Steele Hyundai. Just in these 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun and Safety model. Great car that's loaded up with features like sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated seats, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise, backup camera, alloy wheels and so so much more! Come check this out today. Call us 902-454-1000 and book a test driveGET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today! Cut and paste the following URL into your search bar and apply today; https://www.steelehyundai.com/can-i-get-financing.htm

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

