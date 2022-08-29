Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

70,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9218071
  Stock #: S24527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Pulse Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

