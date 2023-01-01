2020 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 , 3 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459712

9459712 Stock #: NE05954A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,386 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM CHALK WHITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.