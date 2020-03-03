Menu
LUXURY DEMO!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,036KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801131
  • Stock #: HAC20002
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA0LH140580
Exterior Colour
Rainforest
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449



Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

