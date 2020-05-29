2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.