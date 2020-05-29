Menu
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE DEMO - SAVE $2459 - WAS $47459

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136641
  • Stock #: HAC20009
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA0LH199784
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

Wow, save thousands, still qualifies for all our new car programs.Hyundai Canada corporate executive demo.This is an Ultimate model, which means it is the best one you can get.Book today,www.steelehyundai.com902-454-1000

Remainder of Factory Warranty. balance of the 5 year / 100K comprehensive warranty
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
