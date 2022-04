2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$44,988 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451402

8451402 Stock #: S14755AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 47,326 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BN NORTH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Underbody Skid Plate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Front Suspension Skid Plate SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Clu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.