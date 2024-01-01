$19,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio
EX
2020 Kia Rio
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2020 Kia Rio LX+ Plus Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Blue 2020 Kia Rio LX+ Plus FWD IVT 1.6L MPI DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
Call Dealer
902-405-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177