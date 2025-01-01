Menu
Recent Arrival!Red2020 Kia Soul EXFWD CVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Kia Soul

136,879 KM

Details Description

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

13163693

2020 Kia Soul

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,879KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AUXL7085505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NF113911A
  • Mileage 136,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$14,499

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Kia Soul