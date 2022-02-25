$89,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE...4.9% FINANCING! WARRANTY UNTIL 01/29/2025 OR 160,000KMS!
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$89,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8360469
- Stock #: LTL7026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour 300LS WINDSOR GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY BUY LAND ROVER CERTIFIED?CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTYThe Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty covers your Land Rover vehicle until the vehicle is 5-years-old from original In-Service/In-Use date or until 160,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first.165 MULTI-POINT INSPECTIONThere is a checklist of 165 points of inspection in place that has to be followed to the letter. This ensures your vehicle is in optimum electrical and mechanical condition. Using the very latest technologies, tools and diagnostic equipment, Land Rover technicians carry out these checks with the utmost rigor. The inspection always includes paintwork, interior, a complete engine preparation, road test and a final inspection before the vehicle is personally signed off by a Land Rover Technician. All vehicles have to pass all 165 checks to become a Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle.NO WARRANTY DEDUCTIBLEAny and all warrantable repairs covered under the Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program require absolutely no deductible whatsoever.COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMSTo help make your dream of owning a Land Rover vehicle a reality, Land Rover offers competitive finance rates and flexible terms, plus the assurance of outstanding customer service.
Vehicle Features
