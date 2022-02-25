Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

76,000 KM

$89,990

+ tax & licensing
Sport HSE...4.9% FINANCING! WARRANTY UNTIL 01/29/2025 OR 160,000KMS!

Sport HSE...4.9% FINANCING! WARRANTY UNTIL 01/29/2025 OR 160,000KMS!

76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8360469
  • Stock #: LTL7026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour 300LS WINDSOR GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY LAND ROVER CERTIFIED?CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTYThe Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty covers your Land Rover vehicle until the vehicle is 5-years-old from original In-Service/In-Use date or until 160,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first.165 MULTI-POINT INSPECTIONThere is a checklist of 165 points of inspection in place that has to be followed to the letter. This ensures your vehicle is in optimum electrical and mechanical condition. Using the very latest technologies, tools and diagnostic equipment, Land Rover technicians carry out these checks with the utmost rigor. The inspection always includes paintwork, interior, a complete engine preparation, road test and a final inspection before the vehicle is personally signed off by a Land Rover Technician. All vehicles have to pass all 165 checks to become a Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle.NO WARRANTY DEDUCTIBLEAny and all warrantable repairs covered under the Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program require absolutely no deductible whatsoever.COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMSTo help make your dream of owning a Land Rover vehicle a reality, Land Rover offers competitive finance rates and flexible terms, plus the assurance of outstanding customer service.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

