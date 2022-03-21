Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

18,290 KM

Details Description Features

$79,275

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Reserve

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

18,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8668640
  • Stock #: S17676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 18,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Cargo Area Cover
Front license plate bracket
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC
CARGO AREA PROTECTOR (DEALER INSTALLED)
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert trailer lite 250 Amps Alternator Smart Trailer Tow 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors Trailer Sway Control
ILLUMINATION PACKAGE -inc: Lincoln Lit Star in Grille Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps LED turn signal indicators Lincoln dynamic signature lighting - LED daytime running lamps (sequential fade on/off w/dynamic signature phase 2 embrace) JBCAM speed ...
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
FULL REAR CONSOLE W/REAR SEAT COMMAND & CONTROL -inc: rear moonroof shade controls
LINEAR BRUSH ALUMINUM TRIM APPLIQUE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Active Park Assist Plus 360-Degree Camera Reverse Brake Assist Evasive Steering Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Traffic Jam Assist lane centring stop-and-go traffic sign recognition and activ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

