$79,275+ tax & licensing
$79,275
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
18,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8668640
- Stock #: S17676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 18,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Cargo Area Cover
Front license plate bracket
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC
CARGO AREA PROTECTOR (DEALER INSTALLED)
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert trailer lite 250 Amps Alternator Smart Trailer Tow 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors Trailer Sway Control
ILLUMINATION PACKAGE -inc: Lincoln Lit Star in Grille Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps LED turn signal indicators Lincoln dynamic signature lighting - LED daytime running lamps (sequential fade on/off w/dynamic signature phase 2 embrace) JBCAM speed ...
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
FULL REAR CONSOLE W/REAR SEAT COMMAND & CONTROL -inc: rear moonroof shade controls
LINEAR BRUSH ALUMINUM TRIM APPLIQUE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Active Park Assist Plus 360-Degree Camera Reverse Brake Assist Evasive Steering Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Traffic Jam Assist lane centring stop-and-go traffic sign recognition and activ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
