Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lincoln Corsair

56,681 KM

Details Description Features

$56,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,850

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$56,850

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10519956
  • Stock #: NA21318A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/cashew
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Infinite Black2020 Lincoln Corsair ReserveAWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
INFINITE BLACK
ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.0L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
PINSTRIPE ALUMINUM APPLIQUE
LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Speed Sign Recognition Evasive Steering Assist (ESA) Reverse Brake Assist 360-Degree Camera Wheel Speed Sensor Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) lane centering and stop-and-go Fully Active Park Assist (FAPA)
ELEMENTS PACKAGE -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Rear Seat Heated Steering Wheel Rain Sensing Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Volkswagen Atla...
 61,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 184,133 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Flex SEL
 94,051 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory