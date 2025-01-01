$27,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # NL00128A
- Mileage 99,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Steele Certified 85-Point Inspection Vehicle DisclosureThis vehicle has undergone the Steele Certified Pre-Owned Program, ensuring quality, transparency, and value. The following benefits and services are included with your purchase:________________________________________Certification Includes: 85-Point Vehicle InspectionComprehensive bumper-to-bumper inspection completed by certified technicians. 2-Year Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI)Fresh MVI meeting all provincial safety standards. Interior & Exterior Vehicle DetailingProfessionally cleaned inside and out to provide a like-new appearance. Vehicle History ReportDetailed CarFax or equivalent report provided at no cost to you. Full Tank of GasDelivered with a full tank for your convenience. Real-Time Market Value PricingFair and transparent pricing based on live market data. Flexible Financing OptionsFinancing available through a variety of trusted Canadian lenders. 7-Day / 1,000 KM Exchange PrivilegePeace of mind with a no-hassle exchange option within the first 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first).
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
