Menu
Account
Sign In
Steele Certified 85-Point Inspection Vehicle DisclosureThis vehicle has undergone the Steele Certified Pre-Owned Program, ensuring quality, transparency, and value. The following benefits and services are included with your purchase:________________________________________Certification Includes: 85-Point Vehicle InspectionComprehensive bumper-to-bumper inspection completed by certified technicians. 2-Year Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI)Fresh MVI meeting all provincial safety standards. Interior & Exterior Vehicle DetailingProfessionally cleaned inside and out to provide a like-new appearance. Vehicle History ReportDetailed CarFax or equivalent report provided at no cost to you. Full Tank of GasDelivered with a full tank for your convenience. Real-Time Market Value PricingFair and transparent pricing based on live market data. Flexible Financing OptionsFinancing available through a variety of trusted Canadian lenders. 7-Day / 1,000 KM Exchange PrivilegePeace of mind with a no-hassle exchange option within the first 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first).

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

99,557 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle
13115945

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K94LBL00133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NL00128A
  • Mileage 99,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Certified 85-Point Inspection Vehicle DisclosureThis vehicle has undergone the Steele Certified Pre-Owned Program, ensuring quality, transparency, and value. The following benefits and services are included with your purchase:________________________________________Certification Includes: 85-Point Vehicle InspectionComprehensive bumper-to-bumper inspection completed by certified technicians. 2-Year Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI)Fresh MVI meeting all provincial safety standards. Interior & Exterior Vehicle DetailingProfessionally cleaned inside and out to provide a like-new appearance. Vehicle History ReportDetailed CarFax or equivalent report provided at no cost to you. Full Tank of GasDelivered with a full tank for your convenience. Real-Time Market Value PricingFair and transparent pricing based on live market data. Flexible Financing OptionsFinancing available through a variety of trusted Canadian lenders. 7-Day / 1,000 KM Exchange PrivilegePeace of mind with a no-hassle exchange option within the first 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first).

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 139,081 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Escape SE 28,120 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 41,572 KM $47,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Lincoln Nautilus