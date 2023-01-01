2020 Mazda CX-3

$27,494 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550049

10550049 Stock #: 9808A

9808A VIN: JM1DKFC79L1463762

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 35,021 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Rear-Window Wiper Cross-Traffic Alert Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.