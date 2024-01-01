Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>o-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jun 11 2027 OR 140,000KMS</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE :Jun 11 2027</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM </span><span style=font-weight: 400;>EXCHANGE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> PRIVILEGE</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 160-Point Inspection</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

2020 Mazda CX-5

33,995 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,995KM
VIN JM3KFABL4L0775188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,995 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

o->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jun 11 2027 OR 140,000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE :Jun 11 2027

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2011 Ford Ranger XLT | Cruise | CD | AM/FM | PwrWindows | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Ford Ranger XLT | Cruise | CD | AM/FM | PwrWindows | Keyless 115,020 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Bluetooth | HtdSeats | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Bluetooth | HtdSeats | Keyless | Cruise 82,411 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Focus SE | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Cruise | XM | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2010 Ford Focus SE | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Cruise | XM | Keyless 165,105 KM $10,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5