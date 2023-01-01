$59,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-453-1233
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10078524
- Stock #: LN111336A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 is a remarkable SUV that offers an exceptional combination of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Firstly, its stylish and elegant design is a standout feature. The GLE 350 boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with aerodynamic lines, a muscular body, and a prominent grille that give it a commanding presence on the road. The interior is equally impressive, featuring high-quality materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and a well-thought-out layout that creates a luxurious atmosphere.Secondly, the GLE 350 provides a spacious and comfortable cabin for its occupants. Mercedes-Benz is renowned for providing a first-class driving experience, and the GLE 350 lives up to this reputation. The cabin offers generous space for both passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in utmost comfort. The seats are plush, supportive, and can be adjusted to cater to individual preferences. Additionally, the cabin is well-insulated, providing a serene and peaceful atmosphere even during long journeys.Thirdly, the GLE 350 is equipped with advanced technology features that enhance convenience, safety, and entertainment. The centerpiece is the MBUX infotainment system, which features a large touchscreen display and voice-activated controls. It provides seamless integration with smartphones, supports various apps, and can be personalized to the driver's preferences. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a premium sound system. These technologies add a touch of modernity and sophistication to the driving experience.In terms of performance, the GLE 350 impresses with its capabilities.Under the hood, it features a potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers ample power and a smooth driving experience. The SUV's responsive handling, precise steering, and comfortable ride make it a pleasure to drive on various road conditions. The available 4MATIC all-wheel drive system further enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident driving in diverse weather and terrain.Lastly, safety and security are paramount in the GLE 350. Mercedes-Benz has prioritized safety, and the GLE 350 incorporates a range of advanced safety features. It includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a surround-view camera system. These technologies work together to provide peace of mind and enhance overall safety for both the driver and passengers.Overall, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 offers a luxurious and refined driving experience. Its combination of stylish design, spacious cabin, advanced technology, impressive performance, and top-notch safety features make it a standout choice in the luxury SUV segment. Whether you're looking for comfort, convenience, or exhilarating driving dynamics, the GLE 350 delivers on all fronts.
