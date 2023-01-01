Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

78,000 KM

Details Description

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

  1. 10078524
  2. 10078524
  3. 10078524
  4. 10078524
  5. 10078524
  6. 10078524
  7. 10078524
  8. 10078524
  9. 10078524
  10. 10078524
  11. 10078524
  12. 10078524
  13. 10078524
  14. 10078524
  15. 10078524
  16. 10078524
  17. 10078524
  18. 10078524
  19. 10078524
  20. 10078524
  21. 10078524
  22. 10078524
  23. 10078524
  24. 10078524
  25. 10078524
  26. 10078524
  27. 10078524
  28. 10078524
  29. 10078524
  30. 10078524
  31. 10078524
  32. 10078524
  33. 10078524
  34. 10078524
  35. 10078524
  36. 10078524
  37. 10078524
  38. 10078524
  39. 10078524
  40. 10078524
  41. 10078524
Contact Seller

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10078524
  • Stock #: LN111336A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 is a remarkable SUV that offers an exceptional combination of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Firstly, its stylish and elegant design is a standout feature. The GLE 350 boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with aerodynamic lines, a muscular body, and a prominent grille that give it a commanding presence on the road. The interior is equally impressive, featuring high-quality materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and a well-thought-out layout that creates a luxurious atmosphere.Secondly, the GLE 350 provides a spacious and comfortable cabin for its occupants. Mercedes-Benz is renowned for providing a first-class driving experience, and the GLE 350 lives up to this reputation. The cabin offers generous space for both passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in utmost comfort. The seats are plush, supportive, and can be adjusted to cater to individual preferences. Additionally, the cabin is well-insulated, providing a serene and peaceful atmosphere even during long journeys.Thirdly, the GLE 350 is equipped with advanced technology features that enhance convenience, safety, and entertainment. The centerpiece is the MBUX infotainment system, which features a large touchscreen display and voice-activated controls. It provides seamless integration with smartphones, supports various apps, and can be personalized to the driver's preferences. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a premium sound system. These technologies add a touch of modernity and sophistication to the driving experience.In terms of performance, the GLE 350 impresses with its capabilities.Under the hood, it features a potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers ample power and a smooth driving experience. The SUV's responsive handling, precise steering, and comfortable ride make it a pleasure to drive on various road conditions. The available 4MATIC all-wheel drive system further enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident driving in diverse weather and terrain.Lastly, safety and security are paramount in the GLE 350. Mercedes-Benz has prioritized safety, and the GLE 350 incorporates a range of advanced safety features. It includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a surround-view camera system. These technologies work together to provide peace of mind and enhance overall safety for both the driver and passengers.Overall, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 offers a luxurious and refined driving experience. Its combination of stylish design, spacious cabin, advanced technology, impressive performance, and top-notch safety features make it a standout choice in the luxury SUV segment. Whether you're looking for comfort, convenience, or exhilarating driving dynamics, the GLE 350 delivers on all fronts.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Ford Explorer P...
 21,500 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 78,000 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 29,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory