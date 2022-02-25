Menu
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

48,571 KM

Details Description

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Cooper

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

48,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8327331
  • Stock #: ND31630A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

1-888-418-1090
