$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
48,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327331
- Stock #: ND31630A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # ND31630A
- Mileage 48,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2