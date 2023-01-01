Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Introducing the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT the SUV thats so stylish, it makes fashionistas jealous! This car doesnt just turn heads; it pirouettes down the street. With more curves than a rollercoaster and more features than a Swiss Army knife, its the ultimate multitasker. Need to impress your in-laws? The panoramic sunroof lets them know youre reaching for the stars. Late to a meeting? The turbocharged engine will have you breaking the sound barrier (figuratively, of course). Its so fuel-efficient that even your wallet will thank you. Plus, the touchscreen infotainment system is so intuitive, it practically orders your morning coffee. Buy the Eclipse Cross GT because lifes too short to drive boring cars!2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Red Diamond 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 4WD CVT 1.5L DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Most owners say the Eclipse Cross delivers a comfortable ride, solid highway feel, refined engine, smooth performance, and a flexible and roomy interior. Good forward sightlines and easy entry and exit help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

57,491 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 10791012
  2. 10791012
  3. 10791012
  4. 10791012
  5. 10791012
  6. 10791012
  7. 10791012
  8. 10791012
  9. 10791012
  10. 10791012
  11. 10791012
  12. 10791012
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Introducing the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT the SUV that's so stylish, it makes fashionistas jealous! This car doesn't just turn heads; it pirouettes down the street. With more curves than a rollercoaster and more features than a Swiss Army knife, it's the ultimate multitasker. Need to impress your in-laws? The panoramic sunroof lets them know you're reaching for the stars. Late to a meeting? The turbocharged engine will have you breaking the sound barrier (figuratively, of course). It's so fuel-efficient that even your wallet will thank you. Plus, the touchscreen infotainment system is so intuitive, it practically orders your morning coffee. Buy the Eclipse Cross GT because life's too short to drive boring cars!2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Red Diamond 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 4WD CVT 1.5L DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Most owners say the Eclipse Cross delivers a comfortable ride, solid highway feel, refined engine, smooth performance, and a flexible and roomy interior. Good forward sightlines and easy entry and exit help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RED DIAMOND

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country PREMIUM for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Chrysler Town & Country PREMIUM 114,495 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 110,413 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 129,953 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse