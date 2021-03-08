Menu
2020 Nissan GT-R

100 KM

$142,990

+ tax & licensing
$142,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2020 Nissan GT-R

2020 Nissan GT-R

50th Anniversary Edition 50th Anniversary Edition, Brand New!

2020 Nissan GT-R

50th Anniversary Edition 50th Anniversary Edition, Brand New!

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$142,990

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6684995
  Stock #: 1502
  VIN: JN1AR5EF8LM100173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Silver
  • Interior Colour Special Edition Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1502
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

That's right, we have a brand new 2020 Nissan GT-R en route. It will be here sometime this week, ready to terrorize a neighborhood near you!

Godzilla turns 50 this year. Its teeth are as sharp as ever, and its skin as tough as nails. Age has made this beast friendlier and more refined, but far from domesticated, as the GT-R is still able to keep up with competitors dripping in the latest engine and chassis technology. When the R35 was first launched back in 2007, it embarrassed and decimated rivals that cost twice as much. Nothing has changed.

This is your chance to get a brand new "limited edition" GT-R that has not been tuned, messed with or abused. 

Stay tuned. More info and pics coming soon...

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Fe3cuuc%2bw99pN2T3%2felu1EDWyi0Xm2Si

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

