+ taxes & licensing
902-450-0102
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
902-450-0102
+ taxes & licensing
That's right, we have a brand new 2020 Nissan GT-R en route. It will be here sometime this week, ready to terrorize a neighborhood near you!
Godzilla turns 50 this year. Its teeth are as sharp as ever, and its skin as tough as nails. Age has made this beast friendlier and more refined, but far from domesticated, as the GT-R is still able to keep up with competitors dripping in the latest engine and chassis technology. When the R35 was first launched back in 2007, it embarrassed and decimated rivals that cost twice as much. Nothing has changed.
This is your chance to get a brand new "limited edition" GT-R that has not been tuned, messed with or abused.
Stay tuned. More info and pics coming soon...
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Fe3cuuc%2bw99pN2T3%2felu1EDWyi0Xm2Si
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8