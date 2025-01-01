Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2020 Nissan Murano

104,709 KM

Details Description

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Murano

SL | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |HtdWheel

Watch This Vehicle
12522715

2020 Nissan Murano

SL | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |HtdWheel

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12522715
  2. 12522715
  3. 12522715
  4. 12522715
  5. 12522715
  6. 12522715
  7. 12522715
Contact Seller

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,709KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS7LN102613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Graphite Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6910A
  • Mileage 104,709 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX V-6 | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Kia Sorento LX V-6 | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | 190,424 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 35,736 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 250,247 KM $8,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2020 Nissan Murano