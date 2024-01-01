Menu
Recent Arrival!Silver2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLEAWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2020 Toyota RAV4

50,279 KM

Details Description

$39,250

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$39,250

+ taxes & licensing

50,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Silver2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLEAWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$39,250

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2020 Toyota RAV4