$16,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
133,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX8LM147094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # LPL4153A
- Mileage 133,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Comfortline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan