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Small SUV 4WD, Comfortline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

133,252 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14015052

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX8LM147094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LPL4153A
  • Mileage 133,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Comfortline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan