2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,698 KM

Details Description

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Trendline

Trendline

Location

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

21,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6014325
  • Stock #: SP20-184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,698 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Montana Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.* This Volkswagen Tiguan Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R17 99H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-XXXX

902-405-1177

