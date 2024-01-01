$35,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
Komfort
Location
Steele Auto Group
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
902-453-2834
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nano Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,027 KM
Vehicle Description
The Audi Q3 is more affordable than our larger Q5's but has nearly all of the same convenience, technology and safety features. It's a smart way to get an Audi without blowing up your budget.HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITHOUT SHIFT PADDLESPHONEBOX WIRELESS CHARGINGVORSPRUNG EDITION PACKAGE*Why buy from us ?**Attention to 300+ details.*The proof is in the process. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle passes more than 300 checkpoints, including:* 114 exterior checkpoints* 98 interior checkpoints* 38 engine checkpoints* 39 undercarriage checkpoints* 17 road test checkpoints*Extensive limited warranty.*Drive with peace of mind. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle is backed by first-rate service and support, including:* Coverage for up to five years or up to 100,000 km from the original in-service date* The balance of the original 12-year Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty*Additional Benefits.** 7 day/500 km Exchange Privilege* Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report* 24/7 Roadside Assistance with Trip Interruption* Customer service support
