Menu
Account
Sign In
The Audi Q3 is more affordable than our larger Q5s but has nearly all of the same convenience, technology and safety features. Its a smart way to get an Audi without blowing up your budget.HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITHOUT SHIFT PADDLESPHONEBOX WIRELESS CHARGINGVORSPRUNG EDITION PACKAGE*Why buy from us ?**Attention to 300+ details.*The proof is in the process. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle passes more than 300 checkpoints, including:* 114 exterior checkpoints* 98 interior checkpoints* 38 engine checkpoints* 39 undercarriage checkpoints* 17 road test checkpoints*Extensive limited warranty.*Drive with peace of mind. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle is backed by first-rate service and support, including:* Coverage for up to five years or up to 100,000 km from the original in-service date* The balance of the original 12-year Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty*Additional Benefits.** 7 day/500 km Exchange Privilege* Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report* 24/7 Roadside Assistance with Trip Interruption* Customer service support

2021 Audi Q3

43,027 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q3

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q3

Komfort

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,027 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi Q3 is more affordable than our larger Q5's but has nearly all of the same convenience, technology and safety features. It's a smart way to get an Audi without blowing up your budget.HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITHOUT SHIFT PADDLESPHONEBOX WIRELESS CHARGINGVORSPRUNG EDITION PACKAGE*Why buy from us ?**Attention to 300+ details.*The proof is in the process. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle passes more than 300 checkpoints, including:* 114 exterior checkpoints* 98 interior checkpoints* 38 engine checkpoints* 39 undercarriage checkpoints* 17 road test checkpoints*Extensive limited warranty.*Drive with peace of mind. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle is backed by first-rate service and support, including:* Coverage for up to five years or up to 100,000 km from the original in-service date* The balance of the original 12-year Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty*Additional Benefits.** 7 day/500 km Exchange Privilege* Carfax Canada Vehicle History Report* 24/7 Roadside Assistance with Trip Interruption* Customer service support

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
AUDI PHONE BOX W/QI WIRELESS CHARGING -inc: signal boost Only compatible w/smartphones equipped w/wireless charging function
NANO GRAY METALLIC
VORSPRUNG EDITION PACKAGE -inc: Audi Side Assist Wheels: 8.5J x 19" 5-Twin-Arm Matte Titanium Look Diamond cut Advanced Key Rear Cross Traffic Alert Black Cloth Headliner High-Gloss Black Grille & Window Trim Piano Black Inlay Black Mirrors T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 31,642 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Honda CR-V EX 189,282 KM $7,300 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Gander, NL
2020 Honda CR-V LX 94,307 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3