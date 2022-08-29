$39,477+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-455-0566
2021 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
$39,477
- Listing ID: 9212365
- Stock #: S21788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***
Vehicle Features
