2021 Dodge Charger

70,158 KM

$39,477

+ tax & licensing
$39,477

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

GT

Location

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

70,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9212365
  • Stock #: S21788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
Triple Nickel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
BLACK PERFORMANCE CLOTH SEATS W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-XXXX

902-455-0566

