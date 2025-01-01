$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Dodge Durango
2021 Dodge Durango
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5MC641903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 104,200 KM
Vehicle Description
R/T AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DB BLACK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
2021 Dodge Durango