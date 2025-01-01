Menu
R/T AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2021 Dodge Durango

104,200 KM

2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
104,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5MC641903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 104,200 KM

Vehicle Description

R/T AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DB BLACK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

2021 Dodge Durango