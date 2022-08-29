Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Durango

69,196 KM

Details Description Features

$51,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,877

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

  1. 9212359
  2. 9212359
  3. 9212359
  4. 9212359
  5. 9212359
  6. 9212359
  7. 9212359
  8. 9212359
  9. 9212359
  10. 9212359
  11. 9212359
  12. 9212359
  13. 9212359
  14. 9212359
  15. 9212359
  16. 9212359
  17. 9212359
  18. 9212359
  19. 9212359
  20. 9212359
  21. 9212359
  22. 9212359
  23. 9212359
  24. 9212359
  25. 9212359
  26. 9212359
  27. 9212359
  28. 9212359
  29. 9212359
  30. 9212359
  31. 9212359
  32. 9212359
  33. 9212359
  34. 9212359
  35. 9212359
  36. 9212359
  37. 9212359
  38. 9212359
  39. 9212359
  40. 9212359
  41. 9212359
  42. 9212359
  43. 9212359
  44. 9212359
  45. 9212359
Contact Seller

$51,877

+ taxes & licensing

69,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9212359
  • Stock #: S25379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 69,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan...
BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 27,919 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona L
 60,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S
 40,743 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory