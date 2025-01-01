Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2021 Ford Edge ST LineAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Ford Edge

57,041 KM

Details Description Features

$46,344

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle
12544709

2021 Ford Edge

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$46,344

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98MBA43983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL3983
  • Mileage 57,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic2021 Ford Edge ST LineAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Black Roof-Rack Side Rails

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
AGATE BLACK
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 183,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury 68,207 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX Elite Pkg for sale in Dieppe, NB
2016 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 144,685 KM $23,277 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,344

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 Ford Edge