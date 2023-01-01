Menu
2021 Ford F-150

28,492 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Lariat

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

28,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10033377
  • Stock #: TL3880

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2021 Ford F-150 Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

