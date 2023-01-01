$52,608+ tax & licensing
902-982-3808
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$52,608
- Listing ID: 10418937
- Stock #: TE90959A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,919 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsIconic Silver Metallic2021 Ford F-1504WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
