$52,608 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10418937

10418937 Stock #: TE90959A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,919 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.