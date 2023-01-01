Menu
2021 Ford F-150

52,919 KM

Details Description Features

$52,608

+ tax & licensing
$52,608

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$52,608

+ taxes & licensing

52,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10418937
  • Stock #: TE90959A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,919 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsIconic Silver Metallic2021 Ford F-1504WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

