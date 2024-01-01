Menu
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2021 Ford F-150

56,356 KM

Details Description Features

$73,685

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
56,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,356 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear wheel well liners

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

360 degree camera
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
TIRES: LT265/70R18C OWL A/T
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
