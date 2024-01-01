$73,685+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$73,685
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,356 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear wheel well liners
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
360 degree camera
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
TIRES: LT265/70R18C OWL A/T
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 106,422 KM $19,749 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma Base 61,240 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V LX 160,000 KM $9,700 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$73,685
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2021 Ford F-150