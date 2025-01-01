Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Iconic Silver Metallic2021 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Ford F-150

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12300644

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MFB96968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Iconic Silver Metallic2021 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2024 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Ford F-150 31,656 KM $56,990 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Base for sale in Kentville, NS
2005 Toyota Tacoma Base 394,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Kentville, NS
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 174,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150