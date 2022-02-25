Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$46,840

+ tax & licensing
$46,840

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

EcoBoost Premium

EcoBoost Premium

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8451414
  2. 8451414
$46,840

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451414
  • Stock #: N127628

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # N127628
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, EcoBoost Premium Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: quad tip exhaust
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Paddle Shifters Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Remote Start System 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: Premier Trim w/Colour Accent Group accent stitched centre console lid wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch and shifter boot unique colour-accented door-trim and wrapped centre console w/accent stitch Premiu...
PONY PACKAGE -inc: Unique Bright Upper Grille pony logo w/corral design Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Tires: 19" Bright Beltline & Window Surround Premium Carpeted Floor Mats ebony embroidered pony logo Tri-Bar Pony Badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
