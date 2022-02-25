$46,840+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,840
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$46,840
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8451414
- Stock #: N127628
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # N127628
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, EcoBoost Premium Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: quad tip exhaust
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Paddle Shifters Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Remote Start System 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: Premier Trim w/Colour Accent Group accent stitched centre console lid wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch and shifter boot unique colour-accented door-trim and wrapped centre console w/accent stitch Premiu...
PONY PACKAGE -inc: Unique Bright Upper Grille pony logo w/corral design Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Tires: 19" Bright Beltline & Window Surround Premium Carpeted Floor Mats ebony embroidered pony logo Tri-Bar Pony Badge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2