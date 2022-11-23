$47,700+ tax & licensing
$47,700
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
30,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9418846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # S14319
- Mileage 30,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: dual mass flywheel twin disc clutch and rev matching (STD)
Steele Hyundai
