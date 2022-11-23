Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

30,325 KM

Details Description Features

$47,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,700

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 9418846
  2. 9418846
  3. 9418846
  4. 9418846
  5. 9418846
  6. 9418846
  7. 9418846
  8. 9418846
  9. 9418846
  10. 9418846
  11. 9418846
  12. 9418846
  13. 9418846
  14. 9418846
  15. 9418846
  16. 9418846
  17. 9418846
  18. 9418846
  19. 9418846
  20. 9418846
  21. 9418846
  22. 9418846
Contact Seller

$47,700

+ taxes & licensing

30,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9418846
  • Stock #: S14319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # S14319
  • Mileage 30,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: dual mass flywheel twin disc clutch and rev matching (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 189,683 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 127,333 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 116,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory