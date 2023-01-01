2021 Ford Ranger

$43,658 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10068231

10068231 Stock #: 6093TL

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,703 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.