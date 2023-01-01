Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Ranger

26,703 KM

Details Description Features

$43,658

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,658

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$43,658

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068231
  • Stock #: 6093TL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,703 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 39,557 KM
$12,788 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
101,640 KM
$68,349 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger
26,703 KM
$43,658 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory