$43,993+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2026
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2026
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$43,993
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,613KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTBR1C89MKA27133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 7133M
- Mileage 73,613 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 18 2026 OR 100,000KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 18 2026 OR 100,000KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX | Cloth | Cam | Carplay | Htd Seats 62,961 KM $26,993 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL | Htd seats | leather | Car Play 74,837 KM $27,491 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX | Htd Seats | Cam | Bluetooth 0 $23,882 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,993
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2021 Ford Transit