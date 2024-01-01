Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used<span style=text-decoration: underline;></span> * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 18 2026 OR 100,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2021 Ford Transit

73,613 KM

Details Description Features

$43,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2026

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Warranty to 2026

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$43,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,613KM
VIN 1FTBR1C89MKA27133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 7133M
  • Mileage 73,613 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 18 2026 OR 100,000KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX | Cloth | Cam | Carplay | Htd Seats for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX | Cloth | Cam | Carplay | Htd Seats 62,961 KM $26,993 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL | Htd seats | leather | Car Play for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford Edge SEL | Htd seats | leather | Car Play 74,837 KM $27,491 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX | Htd Seats | Cam | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX | Htd Seats | Cam | Bluetooth 0 $23,882 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,993

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit