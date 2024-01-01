$21,300+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
Used
71,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
CYBER GREY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
