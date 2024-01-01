Menu
Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Hyundai Elantra

71,195 KM

Details Description Features

$21,300

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$21,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
CYBER GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$21,300

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2021 Hyundai Elantra