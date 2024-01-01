Menu
Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Hyundai Elantra

95,847 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

Used
95,847KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2MU153056

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,847 KM

Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

SPACE BLACK
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

2021 Hyundai Elantra