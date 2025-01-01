Menu
Recent Arrival!Hyper White2021 Hyundai PalisadeAWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

62,207 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

12568328

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE7MU286083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Pearl Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 62,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

HYPER WHITE
PEARL BEIGE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

